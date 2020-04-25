Central teams to assess Covid situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 situation appears to have turned serious in Hyderabad given the increasing number of cases across the State, the Centre has deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising public health and disaster management officials to visit Telangana and assess the state of affairs. The teams would be sent to four cities in India, including Hyderabad. An announcement to this effect was made by the Home Ministry on Friday. Joint Secretary MHA Punya Srivastava announced that the teams headed by the officials of the rank of Additional Secretary would visit the cities.