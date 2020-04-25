Cops brighten 60-yr-old’s birthday

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the lockdown, Saipuri colony in Sainikpuri witnessed a birthday celebration straight out of a movie on Friday. Retired teacher Kutty Hadassa Paul got the shock of her life when a bunch of police men, including Neredmet Inspector A Narasimha Swamy, appeared outside her colony and wished her on her 60th birthday.

Kutty Paul,wife of late T Vijaya Paul, a renowned cricket coach, says she was moved by the gesture. “The Inspector not only sang a beautiful song for me, but also gifted me fruits,” she said. A teacher for close to 36 years, she had been staying alone at her house as her all her children were abroad. Every year her relatives, friends and students would organise a grand birthday celebration at her home in Sainikpuri. This year, being her 60th birthday, her elder son Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, residing in Denver, USA, planned to give her a surprise visit.

But due to the current situation, he had to drop the idea. Instead, he approached Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy and explained to her the situation. The DCP reached out to the Neredmet Inspector, who gathered his team, purchased some fruits, and left for Sainikpuri. “Alfred and all my other family members wished me over the phone, but no one hinted that this would happen. When Narsimha Swamy called first, I thought it was a fake call.

But, when he told me my son’s name and inquired about my health, I gave the address. Then, I heard a loud police siren outside. I rushed out and saw a police team singing ‘Happy Birthday’. What surprised me the most was that all people there wore masks. I’ve heard of such incidents abroad, but never thought of it here,” she told Express.