Depriving the hungry of their share?

On any given day,  at noon, about 60 people wait outside Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Jubilee Hills.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On any given day,  at noon, about 60 people wait outside Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Jubilee Hills. Waiting over there, hawk-like, they look intently towards both sides of the road for the arrival of food trucks. As soon as one arrives, there is a little commotion in the group. They all rise and crowd the truck for a free meal being distributed by a philanthropic organisation.

A middle-aged person, probably a self-appointed leader, takes charge of the situation. He asks them to stand in a queue as the truck comes to a halt and the staff open the rear doors to begin distribution of food. However, those distributing food fail to notice that those who took food packets have come back to stand in the queue. All this was happening with the approval of the person-in-charge. The self-appointed leader identifies himself as Srikanth, but soon changes his name Ramesh when asked what he was doing. He is aware the he is helping the crowd get food which they do not deserve.

As soon as the truck empties its load and moves away, the group hides the food packets in the bags they carry and wait for another truck to arrive. Between 12 noon and 2 pm, several trucks go up and down the road and under the impression that those outside the hospital need the food most, invariably stop at the cancer hospital but the recipients are the same, waiting for the generosity they do not deserve. The trucks offload the food and drive away with a feeling of helping hungry ones, not knowing that most of the food they donated would find its way into the dust bin by the evening. “I admit I take two to three packets in the day as I am note sure If I would get food in the evening,” said one of them.

Sadly, it sounds like an excuse to grab as much food as possible whether he needs it or not. The greed not abating,  they, who do not look famished and on the other hand, appear well-fed, queue up before Annapoorna canteen on the premises of the hospital for lunch and again in the evening for dinner. At another Annapurna canteen not far away from Road No 10 Banjara Hills, the same people go there to pick up food in containers telling the organisers that they need food for their parents who are not in a position to come out due to ailments or age.

the organisations that donate food make rounds around the hospital several times in the day not knowing that they are feeding those who are not hungry. Yet they serve food there, denying it to several labourers, the homeless and the destitute in other parts of the city. If only, they keep an eye on whether they are feeding the hungry or those, who are fully fed, they would be able to feed the needy. 

Pics and text by Vinay Madapu

