Hill County residents slam BJP leader’s allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few days after Telangana BJP spokesperson Kolli Madhavi shared a post on social media accusing a housing association of conducting elections to posts of office bearers flouting lockdown rules, residents have called the allegations baseless. Mani Manthena, a resident of Hill County Apartment Owners Association (HCAOA), says: “As per the by-laws of the Association, the executive committee announced the elections. The polling was postponed to May 10 due to the extension of the lockdown. The general secretary informed the police about the same and they assured us that they will visit the complex on polling day and support the community.

If the lockdown gets extended again, then the polling day will also get extended. The community is all for ensuring that no violation of any of the lockdown rules takes place.” The residents said that the nomination process is being completed electronically with the help of a software called ADDA. Out of the 19 positions, 18 have been elected unanimously, and the election to post of the president only is scheduled to be held on May 10.

The Telangana government has declared a lockdown till May 7. In reply to the notice served by the Nizampet Municipal Commissioner, the residents wrote: “Since the beginning of social distancing norms and lockdown, the existing executive committee which is highly-shorthanded has been successful at doing its best. However, it is imperative that elections be conducted as the current members are burning out because of the elevated stress levels.”

“If electronic voting cannot be conducted for the post of president, social distancing and compulsory usage of masks in common area are being followed while buying essentials. These same norms will be followed on the voting day. Also, the executive committee is exploring the option of providing separate time slots so that only members of one tower stand in the queue at a time and that too, only a few at a time,” wrote NS Pradeep Varma, general secretary of the HCAOA.