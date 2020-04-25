History-sheeter who killed cop found beheaded

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A history-sheeter Yellam Goud, who was accused of killing a police constable at Shamirpet five years ago, was found brutally murdered in Siddipet on Friday. The killer/s beheaded him and mutilated his body.

Goud was involved in several fake currency, extortion and theft cases. As many as 20 cases were registered against him in Telangana and Karnataka. A driver by profession, Goud was first booked for theft in Karnataka back in 2006.

In 2014, when the Special Operation Team (SOT) of erstwhile Cybrabad police detained Goud at Shamirpet for transporting fake currency, he opened fire at the personnel. Constable T Eswariah was killed in the firing. Months after the incident, Goud was surrendered before the police. He was scared the police would kill him in an encounter.