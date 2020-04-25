I want to try out every genre possible: Actor Seerat Kapoor

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Seerat Kapoor forayed into Tollywood with a rom-com Run Raja Raja alongside Sharwanand. Ever since she has been in a good space and is making most of the opportunities coming her way. Even though the film industry suspended its operations due to Covid-19 lockdown, Seerat has found a way to remain in good spirits by spending time with her family, binge-watching web series, OTTs, trying her hand at cooking, training and working out at home.

The damsel opens up about her upcoming films and how’s she remaining calm amidst the chaos in a telephonic interview. Read on...

What is your daily routine like? What are you reading and watching in these lockdown days?

I’m busy doing home chores like cleaning the house, cooking, doing workouts, and binge-watching web series and films. I watched Money Heist season 4 on Netflix, a film titled The Two Popes, reading articles about spirituality, interior design, and watching some old interviews too. I don’t think much has changed for me during this lockdown as I am as attended to my household chores as I did before. It’s not like I am feeling a sense of the awkwardness of being locked up inside the house. Being at home always gives one a sense of freedom.

What did you learn during this period?

I always like to be at home. If you are working or traveling, you won’t have the luxury of spending time with your family members. I am feeling grateful that the lockdown has come in like a blessing in disguise and this period has allowed me to be there for them. I am really happy that I am able to sit together, exchange conversations, and watch news or television with my family members. I am feeling nostalgic and it’s like reliving the 90s.

What are your goals at this point in life?

It’s important to act responsibly by staying at home and keeping good hygiene. I think about somethings which I have missed out owing to my hectic work schedules. I am enjoying being myself and not being mobbed by people all the time. Also, having a sense of adaptation and adjusting to times is what I am planning to master. I am trying to open up and do innovative stuff to rediscover myself. In a huge way, the changes or learning is happening internally. It feels good to rise to the occasion responsibly and validate our priorities. I am someone who doesn’t believe in making resolutions. I believe happiness is something that doesn’t come from outside and one should have that mental ability to show maturity. I believe it’s a feeling within.

If the lockdown extends again...who are the three people you would want by your side?

I’m still single. So, I would always choose my family and spend time with them.

What is your upcoming film Krishna and his Leela all about?

It’s a fictitious story of a free-spirited youngster named Krishna. He meets three different women at some point in his life and over a period of time, how he discovers love in his life is the crux of the film. It’s a film I believe everyone will connect with. I think many would have experienced similar emotions at some point in their lives. It’s not a regular love story and has enough twists to keep you hooked. The film also taps onto the vulnerabilities or the complexities in relationships and it’s exciting to see how Krishna takes things forward to bring his relation alive.

Tell us more about your character...

I play Ruksar, a cafe owner, who is an independent and free-spirited woman. She had her fair share of experiences in her life and without dwelling too much into her past, you get to hear how she has evolved as a person and what her views are towards everything. Krishna often speaks about his situations to her or even if he doesn’t, she understands and advises him on how to deal with them without being preachy. Playing Ruksar was a lot of fun and I enjoyed it.

There were reports that the production of the film got delayed due to a rift between the director (Ravikanth Perepu) and producers (Suresh Productions, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Sanjay Reddy)...

A lot has gone into the making of the film. Eventually, it’s the story of a man and the three women in his life and one may find it quite familiar. In order to bring the ideal mix of novelty and authenticity, the makers have painstakingly and meticulously refined the backstory and fine-tune the characters to perfection. Throughout the making, the director and the producers are on the same page and there’s no sense of disagreement among them. We have completed the shooting and are waiting to release it after lockdown.

Tell us about your other film, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma...

It’s a sweet love story in which I will be seen as a college-going Tamil girl named Vineetha. She is a no-nonsense youngster, who is level-headed,career-driven, and disciplined. It’s a character that is poles apart from Ruksar, which I portrayed in Krishna and His Leela. The film is all about a young couple, who are in love and try to convince their parents about their blossoming relationship. I had gone for a complete makeover, wore minimal make-up, and had even straightened my hair and coloured it black to look the part. This is the first time that the entire film revolves around my character.

Your previous films were either rom-coms or action-comedy entertainers. What kind of genres are you looking forward to?

I love romantic comedies as they put a smile on your face while stepping out of the theatres. I also enjoy watching a racy thriller, suspense drama, and action entertainers. Being an actor, any story that is

replete with emotions and drama excites me.

