Private hospital denies treatment to infant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-month-old baby boy, who was suffering from fever, was refused admission in a private hospital at Vidyanagar in Nallakunta on Friday. The parents approached the police seeking action against the doctors and management of the hospital for their negligence in providing treatment.

The father, Mohammed Hameed, had visited a private hospital near his house at Vidyanagar and requested doctors to check the health condition of his son, who had been suffering from fever. Suspecting that the boy had been infected with Covid-19, the hospital asked him to take him to another hospital.

Hameed alleged that his son had been denied treatment based on a suspicion and that they were unable to shift him to another hospital during the lockdown. Officials directed Nallakunta police to look into the matter and take appropriate action.