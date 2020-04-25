STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sanitation staff pledge to keep Hyderabad clean amid crisis

Sanitation workers of GHMC have been working tirelessly to keep the city clean so as to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. 

Published: 25th April 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC sanitation workers take a pledge to keep the city clean in front of Charminar on Friday

GHMC sanitation workers take a pledge to keep the city clean in front of Charminar on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanitation workers of GHMC have been working tirelessly to keep the city clean so as to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The Mayor, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, visited Charminar on Friday. The sanitation staff assembled at Charminar took a pledge to protect the city from Covid-19 by striving hard to keep it clean. They urged the citizens to stay home until the end of the lockdown period.  

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that about 25,000 sanitary workers, DRF teams, entomology, health and police department were working day and night to keep Hyderabad safe. He added that the State government has offered an incentive of `7,500 each to sanitation workers in an expression of solidarity.
He said that about 3,233 vehicles were being pressed into service for lifting garbage and spraying disinfectants.    

TS govt taking care of migrants, says Mayor
The State government is taking special care when it comes to migrant workers, orphans and beggars in the twin cities, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday. He visited a temporary shelter at Nampally Exhibition Ground and interacted with the migrants. The Mayor also served food to the inmates. The  food was prepared by an Annapurna canteen in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Covid-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp