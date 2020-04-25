Sanitation staff pledge to keep Hyderabad clean amid crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanitation workers of GHMC have been working tirelessly to keep the city clean so as to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The Mayor, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, visited Charminar on Friday. The sanitation staff assembled at Charminar took a pledge to protect the city from Covid-19 by striving hard to keep it clean. They urged the citizens to stay home until the end of the lockdown period.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that about 25,000 sanitary workers, DRF teams, entomology, health and police department were working day and night to keep Hyderabad safe. He added that the State government has offered an incentive of `7,500 each to sanitation workers in an expression of solidarity.

He said that about 3,233 vehicles were being pressed into service for lifting garbage and spraying disinfectants.

TS govt taking care of migrants, says Mayor

The State government is taking special care when it comes to migrant workers, orphans and beggars in the twin cities, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday. He visited a temporary shelter at Nampally Exhibition Ground and interacted with the migrants. The Mayor also served food to the inmates. The food was prepared by an Annapurna canteen in the city.