South Central Railway serves free food to two lakh needy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distribution of free cooked fresh meals by South Central Railway during the nationwide lockdown crossed the two lakh mark on Friday. In a short period of 25 days, more than 2.08 lakh needy people have been served with food. This goes in tune with the priority accorded by SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya to fulfill this paramount need to “feed the hunger” during these critical times.

Those worst hit by the lockdown are stranded persons, daily wage earners, migrant labourers, homeless, and many other sections of floating population. Taking the seriousness of the issue as an immediate task to attain, SCR took the IRCTC into confidence besides activating it’s own resources.

Base kitchens have been converted into round-the-clock service kitchen utility for staff to plan, procure material and cook meals continuously. Until now, around 2.08 lakh free meals have been distributed at various locations all over the zone.