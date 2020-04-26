Asymptomatic coronavirus patients get nod to fast during Ramzan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients who are being treated for Covid-19 in Gandhi Hospital will be allowed to fast during Ramzan, under the condition that they are not symptomatic or do not have any health complications due to the viral infection.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked the hospital administration to make fresh fruits available for patients for the holy month of Ramzan according to the sehri and iftaar timings.

Speaking to Express, a doctor working in the Covid-19 ward at Gandhi Hospital, said, “As close to 60-65 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and do not have any complications, they will be allowed to fast. We have started providing fresh fruits. The patients will be under strict observation.”

A sanitation worker cleans a corridor of Gandhi Hospital on Saturday

Eatala had earlier confirmed that over 900 cases of the total 990 cases were related to Markaz returnees or their primary contacts. So the majority of the patients at Gandhi Hospital are Muslims and will prefer to follow the fasting ritual of Ramzan.

Government releases “clean Gandhi Hospital” videos

Stung by allegations of unsanitary conditions at Covid-19 wards and bathrooms in Gandhi Hospital, the State Health Department released a series of videos wherein sanitation workers were spotted disinfecting the hospital premises, wards, doctors’ offices, and the Superintendent’s chamber.

Eatala also tweeted videos of discharged Covid-19 patients, who shared their positive experiences of getting treated at Gandhi hospital. Newly-appointed Superintendent at Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao said, “The administration at Gandhi Hospital cares about the health and hygiene of patients. We are cleaning with disinfectant every day for two hours.

We are spraying the disinfectant in the morning and evening on a daily basis. All the patients have been urged to cooperate with the staff. They have expressed their sense of satisfaction when they were discharged after treatment.”