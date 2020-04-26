‘Azaan not allowed’: Rachakonda cops spark controversy on Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda Police sparked a row after it wrote on Twitter that azaan and sirens were not allowed, forcing them to delete it and initiating action against the staff responsible. Replying to a tweet, the police wrote: “Azaan and siren are not allowed”.

A senior official of the Rachakonda Commissionerate confirmed that the Twitter reply by a constable without their consultation was wrong.

“We are taking action against him”. The official also confirmed that azaan, five times before namaz, and siren every morning and evening was permitted.

The police’s reply was widely circulated and netizens questioned them if there was any such order from the government. Further, as Ramzan began on Friday, police all over the State were conducting meetings with community elders and sensitising them about the importance of following the lockdown.