Five-member Central team visits Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

Published: 26th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

A novel coronavirus themed artefact getting sprayed disinfectant at Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS/ Vinay Madapu)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A five-member Central team visited Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) office here on Sunday, to review the law and order situation in the state and oversee how the state police is ensuring the implementation of the lockdown.

According to the DGP office, the five-member team was headed by Arun Baroka, additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy along with Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad and ADG (L&O) attended the meeting with the central team and briefed them about the situation in the state.

The central team also visited one of the biggest vegetable markets in Hyderabad, Mehdipatnam Rythu (Farmer) Bazar and held a conversation with the farmers who were selling vegetables in the market. The farmers asserted they are not facing any problem while selling the vegetables.

The team also visited and inspected the Nature Cure Hospital which was set up as quarantine centre by the government.

According to the Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare, Telngana has reported 991 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

