Gangaputras assured of land for graveyard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday assured the Gangaputra community that alternative land would be allotted for their graveyard as the Punjagutta steel bridge was coming up on a portion of its premises.

Talasani, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLC MS Prabhakar and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, visited the graveyard and inspected the construction work.

Under the SRDP, the Telangana government sanctioned the steel bridge project and permitted to widen the road on both sides at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, Talasani said. With no traffic on roads, the work was going on in full swing and was likely to be completed in a month, the Minister said.

Talasani and the public representatives also inspected the road repair work of Banjara Hills Road No. 2. The Minister, Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal and Animal Husbandry Director Laxma Reddy inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Veterinary department.