Hyderabad Police watch out for pubs, bars selling liquor bottles in milk cans

Mouli Mareedu

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As liquor stores remain shut during the lockdown, some well-known pubs in the city were supplying alcohol to their patrons by transporting it in milk cans.

As the supply of milk is exempted from the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19, many were placing liquor bottles in milk cans and using milk vans to transport it across the city.

Police have swung into action to stop this — they intensified checks on milk vans plying on certain suspected routes and were keeping an eye on pubs, bars and restaurant managements flouting the lockdown rules.

This comes after the Punjagutta police’s crackdown on 10 Downing Street, a popular pub in the city, for selling liquor amid the lockdown.

The police gathered details of many others selling alcohol, and that to0 at rates way higher than the MRP.

The Punjagutta Police said they had specific information on 10 Downing Street, the staff of which were selling liquor at higher rates to regular customers.

“We got information that a number of bars, pubs and restaurant owners and staff were involved in similar activities. We are keeping a close watch on their movements, business establishments and customers. If any one is involved in the illegal sale of liquor, we will take stern action against them,” a police official said.