Mentally-disabled minor gang-raped; four in the dock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police arrested four persons for allegedly raping a mentally disabled girl on Saturday. The 12-year-old victim had left her home after a fight with her parents a few days ago.

When she did not return home, her family lodged a complaint with the police, who then registered a kidnap case. The police found her on the roadside on Thursday night.

They bound her hands, bilndfolded

her and raped her multiple times.

Aleemuddin helped them

Dundigal Police

Upon investigation, it was learnt that the accused persons had offered her money and took her with them to a house.

They raped her multiple times and dropped her off where they found her.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Jumman, Pathan Akbar Khan, Mohd Gayaz and Mohammad Aleemuddin — all of them drivers by profession.

The accused were nabbed based on the victim’s statement.

When Jumman, saw her on the roadside alone at night, he hatched a plan with his friends to trap her.

Accordingly, Pathan, approached the girl claiming he was a policeman.

He offered her money and drove her to the area near Jumman’s house. The others joined them soon afterwards.

The police said that though Aleemuddin did not rape the girl, he helped the others trap her. The others bound her hands, blindfolded her and raped her multiple times. The victim is still being counselled. Dundigal Inspector A Venkatesham said that the she was in a state of stock and that expert counsellors were monitoring her condition.