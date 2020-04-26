STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior citizens long for company, respect in Hyderabad

Senior citizens, family issues

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior citizens, who often find themselves alone as their children keep themselves busy with work, still seem to be having the worst time during the lockdown, despite their entire family being at home with them. 

According to a country-wide survey by Agewell Foundation, 59 per cent of elderly staying with family claimed that they still feel psychological loneliness as the members stay busy with their smartphones, computers, and work.

The survey, which covered over 5,000 respondents, said they were being neglected by younger family members, their relationships were devoid of any sympathy and that they were discriminated against by those younger than them. 

Coupled with this, 52 per cent of elderly respondents said, their relationship with family members particularly their own children has further deteriorated due to lack of communication, conflict of personal ego, interests and attitude.

Although many elderly confessed that the lockdown had helped in bridging the gap between generations, 65 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that they had lost their independence, self esteem and even dignity to some extent, as they had to depend upon others for basic needs.

Apart from that, many feel their health has deteriorated since the lockdown due to lack of regular interaction with doctors and lack of physical activity.

Around 55 per cent of respondents said the lockdown was affecting their health adversely. Around 75 per cent of such elderly patients said they missed their doctor as they could not visit them personally. Around 43 per cent of such elderly patients were undergoing regular pathological check ups, and they had to avoid check ups all of a sudden.

