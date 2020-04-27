Elderly get travel passes at doorstep in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The district administration of Rangareddy came to the rescue of three elderly persons who were stranded in various parts of the State. The district authorities issued passes to them and helped them return to their homes.

The passes were home-delivered. In one such case, a family that had come to Hyderabad from Nalgonda on a health visit back in March was forced to stay at a relative’s house due to the lockdown. The senior citizens were distressed over the extension of the lockdown.

This prompted them to reach out to the authorities. “Considering their troubles, the district welfare officer issued passes to them to return to their native place. As they are senior citizens, we home delivered their passes. The passes were delivered with utmost hygiene to ensure minimum exposure,” said Vijay Bhaskar, district coordinator. With the help of the pass, they were able to return to Nalgonda.