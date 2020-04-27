STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harried police cancel 50% of travel passes to keep vehicles off roads in Hyderabad

AT least 50 per cent of passes that were issued at the time of lockdown for travelling across the State have been cancelled by police officials on several grounds.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:36 AM

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspecting police patrol vehicles at Nizam College ground

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspecting police patrol vehicles at Nizam College ground

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   AT least 50 percent of passes that were issued at the time of lockdown for travelling across the State have been cancelled by police officials on several grounds. The action followed after police obtained a comprehensive report that stated that a number of vehicle riders who were given passes to buy essential commodities were violating norms by moving on the roads without any reason.

“We are now considering issuing passes only in case of emergencies such as deaths, pregnant women due for delivery and other serious medical grounds. As many as 50 percents of passes that were issued at the initial period of the lockdown were cancelled when they came up for renewal,” senior officials said. A man named M Bharath Bhushan, brought an issue to the police stating that the Central government had given permission to shop-owners who sold mobile recharge cards, to stay open.

He therefore sought permission to conduct business as usual. State police, however, denied him permission stating that the complete lockdown in Telangana will continue till May 3. In another incident, a lady named Ramya tweeted to police stating that her sister was pregnant and sought permission to travel to her sister’s residence which is in Khammam.

Her application is still under consideration. MBT leader Amjedullah Khan lodged a complaint with police alleging that a resident of Malakpet named Mohd Ibrahim Qadar, had applied for a vehicle pass as he had to take his pregnant wife to hospital. The MBT leader urged police to allow the man to travel and admit his wife in hospital. Another citizen Rajesh Singh said that he had applied for an e-pass (HYD-270424043627906) for his wife, who was pregnant and needed urgent scanning.

The police officials rejected his pass saying he has to select the right jurisdiction. Madhavi Yaman, a resident of Bharath Nagar Colony, who is eight months pregnant has requested police to give her permission to go to Duggirala in Tenali for delivery, where her parents live. But police say they been receiving several such requests and are issuing passes only after a thorough investigation.

