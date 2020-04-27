STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based startup company devises tech to monitor social distancing

A Hyderabad-based startup has developed a camera that measures body temperature, detects face masks (or lack thereof) and keeps an eye out for socialdistancing violations.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

martphone, Mobile phone, Mobile apps

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Hyderabad-based startup has developed a camera that measures body temperature, detects face masks (or lack thereof) and keeps an eye out for social distancing violations. The State government mulls to install them in public places, like malls, offices and factories, after the lockdown. Earlier, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had asked innovators to explore the possibilities of using thermal imaging tech to check the spread of Covid-19.

The technology named ‘Febri Eye’ has been developed by Vehant Technologies. It is essentially a thermal screening device which sets off an alarm when it detects people without face masks or violations of social distancing. The alarm will alert authorities on such violations. The app uses advanced facial detection technique to detect forehead temperature and generates an alert when it detects high temperature.

Vehant Technologies was incubated in IIT Delhi in 2005 and has been developing products that are beneficial to physical security, surveillance, traffic monitoring systems. Cherukumalli Rao, the general manager of Vehant Technologies, appealed to KTR on Twitter to look into the innovation. He said, “IIT Delhi incubated vehant technologies now come out with camera for Covid- 19,it will detect m a s k , s o c i a l distance,and body temperature. Any deviation it generates alarm. Like to come and demonstrate to you sir. [sic]” KTR responded to his tweet and directed IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to explore ways in which it could be put to use. Ranjan said, “This can be useful once malls, offices, and factories reopen.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad startup social distancing coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp