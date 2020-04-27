STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

NIAB develops device to detect Covid in 30 seconds

The rapid testing device awaits validation from a Centre-approved institution; uses saliva as sample to check if a person is infected

Published: 27th April 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from Hyderabad- based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) reported the development of a non-invasive biosensor testing device, named ‘eCovSens’, for rapid detection of Covid-19. They claim that the device can help detect the novel Coronavirus within 10-30 seconds of testing, using a person’s saliva as sample. Findings regarding the device have been reported in a pre-print paper on the invention of the device.

The paper is titled ‘eCovSens-Ultrasensitive Novel In-House Built Printed Circuit Board Based Electrochemical Device for Rapid Detection of nCovid-19’. Corresponding author of the paper and scientist at NIAB Dr Sonu Gandhi mentioned that the electrochemical device is based on the detection of electricity flow during antigen-antibody reactions. Simply put, an electrode in the device is coated with the antibody of Covid-19. When a saliva sample from an infected person is applied on the electrode, a reaction occurs between antibody on the electrode and antigen in the saliva. This generates an electric flow of the molar level. This is detected by the device, confirming presence of the virus in the sample.

If the saliva sample does not have the virus, there would be no chemical reaction. This, in turn, means that the person is not infected. Dr Gandhi mentioned that the biosensor device can also be used for detecting a wide range of viral and bacterial infections. However, validation of the device from a Central government-approved institution is pending.

A safe way to ripen fruits
A Telangana-based startup has come out with a safe ripening solution for all kinds of fruits and vegetables. ‘En-Ripe’ technology uses ethylene gas encapsulated powder instead of the harmful carbide to ripen fruits. Konatham Dileep, the digital media director of TS’ IT Department, tweeted on the innovation on Sunday

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIAB National Institute of Animal Biotechnology coronavirus detection coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp