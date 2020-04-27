NIAB develops device to detect Covid in 30 seconds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from Hyderabad- based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) reported the development of a non-invasive biosensor testing device, named ‘eCovSens’, for rapid detection of Covid-19. They claim that the device can help detect the novel Coronavirus within 10-30 seconds of testing, using a person’s saliva as sample. Findings regarding the device have been reported in a pre-print paper on the invention of the device.

The paper is titled ‘eCovSens-Ultrasensitive Novel In-House Built Printed Circuit Board Based Electrochemical Device for Rapid Detection of nCovid-19’. Corresponding author of the paper and scientist at NIAB Dr Sonu Gandhi mentioned that the electrochemical device is based on the detection of electricity flow during antigen-antibody reactions. Simply put, an electrode in the device is coated with the antibody of Covid-19. When a saliva sample from an infected person is applied on the electrode, a reaction occurs between antibody on the electrode and antigen in the saliva. This generates an electric flow of the molar level. This is detected by the device, confirming presence of the virus in the sample.

If the saliva sample does not have the virus, there would be no chemical reaction. This, in turn, means that the person is not infected. Dr Gandhi mentioned that the biosensor device can also be used for detecting a wide range of viral and bacterial infections. However, validation of the device from a Central government-approved institution is pending.

A safe way to ripen fruits

A Telangana-based startup has come out with a safe ripening solution for all kinds of fruits and vegetables. ‘En-Ripe’ technology uses ethylene gas encapsulated powder instead of the harmful carbide to ripen fruits. Konatham Dileep, the digital media director of TS’ IT Department, tweeted on the innovation on Sunday