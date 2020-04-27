Eat. Pray. Fast

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: This Ramzan is different from any other as Hyderabadis will not just be missing praying at the Masjids, but also miss eating the rich Hyderabadi delights. However, this provides a great opportunity to keep the fast, eat healthy, and survive both the heat and the lockdown. Top nutritionists tell us what works in such times

Hw World faces a different type of Ramzan amid the Coronavirus. The new moon has ushered in the month of Ramzan and millions of people around the world will be observing the Muslim holy month under lockdown. This year, Masjids will be closed for the duration of the month, which will be one of the biggest changes to Ramzan brought on by this unprecedented global pandemic.

As the muezzin gives the azaan for fajr namaaz, the devout will wrap-up their sehris inside their homes, read their prayers and begin their daylong fast. This time Ramzan falls in the months of April and May – two of the hottest months in the sub-continent. As the State reels under severe heat wave conditions (with temperatures around 40 C), the devout will abstain from food and drink from pre-dawn to sunset. Ramzan is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. “This is the time to practice certain routines which not only cleanse our body, but also our mind and soul,” says Dr Sherebanu M Milky, consulting homeopath and nutritionist.

As the world’s one billion plus Muslims gear up to fast during this month, there are concerns over how to go without food and water for long hours amid the pandemic, and in the scorching heat. In these long summer days, Ramzan fasts last for over 14 hours, making it imperative to look after one’s health if fasting. “Most people who observe roza, may experience mild dehydration, which may cause headaches, tiredness and difficulty in concentrating,” says Afshan Hussain Ali, registered dietician, MSc clinical nutrition and dietetics. Hence, it is important to replenish fluid lost during the day so as to be able to fast the next day without suffering dehydration. Afshan cautions that “salt also stimulates thirst, so avoid salty foods both in sehri and in iftaar.”

Should people suffering from Covid-19 fast? Dr Janaki Badugu, senior consulting nutritionist in the city says, “People who are ill, including those with Covid-19, should not fast. They should adhere to strict medical protocol.” She adds, “A Japanese scientist found out that fasting helps in auto phagocytosis, meaning our body eats up the bad cells. Therefore, quarantined persons can follow fasting and when they break the fast, food rich in Vitamin C, A, D and E, and nutrients such as protein and zinc should be taken.” Janaki says, “Those on restrictive diets like keto, low carb or low fat schedules, should seek professional advice.” It is essential for all diabetics to check with a specialist if it is safe to fast or not. Those with poorly controlled glucose, those at increased risk of low blood glucose, kidney, liver and heart diseases are advised to not fast, says Dr Ravi Shankar Erukulapati, senior consultant endocrinolog i s t , Ap o l l o Hospitals.

SEHRI

A healthy sehri plays a major role in staying energetic all-day long. It is important to understand that choosing the right kind of meal can have a positive impact on your body, says Afshan. Even though it is difficult to eat at such an early hour, it is illadvised to miss this all-important meal. Some people eat heavy dinners and skip sehri this puts them at a higher risk of heat stress. Afshan recommends a combination of carbohydrates and proteins. “Along with this, a fibre source and some fluid should be taken,” she adds. Sherebanu recommends Indian breakfasts like poha, upma, vermicelli, paratha (not fried). Fried foods or foods rich in fats, sugars and salt are a big no-no during this time.

IFTAAR

Breaking the roza with dates is an age-old traditional custom, and is considered the best way to do it. Dates have natural sugars and good amounts of minerals that provide instant energy. Besides, raisins, apricots and figs also contain potassium and fibre along with natural sugars. Having not eaten for a long period, it is best not to binge-eat in the evenings. It is helpful to eat slowly and space the meals. After breaking the fast, it is best to start with plenty of fluids and low-fat, fluidrich foods. An early dinner with a clear soup, salad, a veg gravy (nonveg can be taken once a week) with daal, rice and chapathi can be an ideal menu, advices Sherebanu.

Afshan advices that it is “preferable to eat home-cooked traditional meals which the body is used to eating, and to avoid anything fancy which will irritate the digestive system.” Many look at the month of fasting as a good time to manage their weight. Even as Ramzan special stalls of delish Haleem, nihari, qubani ka meetha, dahi vade et al will be sorely missed in the lockdown, this year can be a perfect opportunity to readjust to stay healthy and wise.

IDEAL DIET “Eat what is available locally,” advices Sherebanu. If roza is observed the right way, it can clean the digestive tract and free one of toxins and impurities. Plan meals that are simple, not processed, easy to digest and wholesome, says she. An ideal diet should consist of these food types:

Whole grains– wheat, barley, rice, oats and jowar

Seasonal fruits and vegetables

Nuts and seeds

Milk, curd, paneer

Meat (occasional)

MEALS SHOULD BE:

Wholesome

Cooling for the system

Nutritious

Freshly prepared

