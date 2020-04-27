STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The word stars of a pandemic

Practised only by introverts earlier, it has become everyone’s safety mantra now.

Published: 27th April 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION: TAPAS RANJAN

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How is the post-COVID-19 world going to look? Will it make us pay more attention to nature? Will it make us more appreciative of the teeny joys that we used to take for granted? While we can go on speculating, we are sure that a few words, which have become a part of our lives now, will remind us of this crisis long after it is over.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: Practised only by introverts earlier, it has become everyone’s safety mantra now. The more the distance, the safer you are. Even after we overcome this, getting used to crowded places is going to take some time.

ILLUSTRATION: TAPAS RANJAN

ISOLATION: This word mostly had a melancholic ring to it till now, but thanks to coronavirus, it can save lives. In a community- oriented country like India, staying isolated too can have benefits now.

IMMUNITY: Garlic, turmeric, ginger, Vitamin-C – everyone is running after kitchen hacks to build immunity. Hitherto ‘unpalatable’ items like bitter gourd are making frequent appearances on the dining table, and kids suspect it’s just a scam to make them eat veggies.

MASK: The last time when the word was this famous was when Jim Carrey’s ‘Mask’ released. After the pandemic, this accessory might become a part of everyday fashion.

PPE: This is what the doctors and nurses don’t have. While we spend crores in building statues, we will remember that healthcare workers did not have the basic Personal Protective Equipment.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES: After the lockdown, many of us had to eat a humble pie and realise that our services are not exactly ‘essential’. This new-found realisation about our role in society is going to influence how we evaluate ourselves.

QUARANTINE: Many of us might not get the pronunciation quite right, but we know what it is (or hope so).

VIRUS: Yes, the source of it all. It’s not a meteor that struck us, or rising sea water that drowned us (not yet). It’s just this microscopic creature. No one is going to take a virus flippantly ever after this.

HAND-SANITISERS: Those bottles which you bought for journeys, or for dining in restaur a n t s w i t h hygienically-compromised washing areas, are worth their weight in gold now. Everyone is going to stock them up.

ESSENTIALS: It takes a pandemic to show us what we really need. After the world returns to ‘normal’ and we get to buy all the things we thought we missed, we might find that we don’t need them at all.

PANDEMIC: Of all the tales we tell the next generation, ‘we lived through a pandemic’ is going to be the often-repeated one. This word is part of our lexicon for eternity now.

kakoli@newindianexpress.com

@kakolimukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 introverts pandemic SOCIAL DISTANCING
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp