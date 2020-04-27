By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : There has been no greater blessing at this time, than the ability to see my life and the people in it through my heart more than through my head. My days used to be hectic with my mornings starting with a rush of leaving for office and returning home tired at 8 pm, and diving right into bed. We as a family hardly sat and discussed our ideas or issues. Today, we have all the time, and we are enjoying each moment. I used to grumble that time was not enough.

Now, I have all the time in my life and I am also all set to launch a new venture. I have been spending a lot of time enjoying family time at home in Basheerbagh with my husband, daughter, son-in-law and grandson. We are cooking, washing and cleaning together as a family and enjoying the process. Parties and meetings have all become secondary; it’s all about good home cooked food. I am also finding time to indulge in my favourite past time, gardening.

“We don’t need help if we as a family divide and enjoy our work,” says my husband. We spend our morning and evenings watering plants and chatting away in the garden. At night, we sit in the open and enjoy each other’s company instead of sitting glued to our phones and gadgets. We are sleeping late at night watching movies, and waking up late with no regret. Time is not running out, and I am not losing anything. Best part is no more headaches and migraines, because we are super relaxed.

No tension of work and yet we are happy. If you look extensively through your intellect, you will find fault in anything, and that is all you will be able to see. But look with love, and all these flaws become small, fading away behind the beauty and joy that rises to greet you. There is no greater blessing than the ability to see one’s life and the people in it through our heart more than through our head. _ Zahabiyah Kanchwala, founder and CEO, Imperial de Decors and Ikon Jewels, general secretary minority morcha, BJP and TS president, NHRWCDC (As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)