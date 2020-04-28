12-hour-long fire-fighting operation at Suven Pharma unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire-fighting operations at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Jeedimetla unit, which caught fire on Sunday, lasted for around 12 hours, till the wee hours of Monday. Fire-fighting personnel found it difficult to douse the flames that were fuelled by the hazardous chemicals as the power was turned off on Sunday night. A fire broke out at unit 2 of Suven Pharmaceutical Ltd Jeedimetla factory on Sunday, around 4.30 pm.

A distress call was made around 5 pm as the fire was becoming uncontrollable. Soon, heavy flames engulfed the two-storey building. Upon reaching the spot, fire personnel removed the chemical drums, which prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.When contacted, a representative from Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd said that they are investigating into the incident.