Art for a cause, close to their heart

Over 100 curated artworks of artists such as Thota Vaikuntam on sale, proceeds to go to ragpicker community.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  rtzolo.com, in collaboration with the Plastics for Change India Foundation, is hosting a sale of 100 curated artworks by prominent artists across India as part of a Covid-19 relief drive for the rural waste-picker community. The fundraising sale which went live - exclusively on the website on April 26 and is on till May 3 features works of renowned artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Subrata Das and Vivek Kumavat among others.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the Plastic for Change Foundation’s relief efforts among these communities. The art pieces available in the sale have been carefully curated and put together by Artzolo.com. The sale will include the work of  Plastics For Change India Foundation has committed to supporting extremely vulnerable waste-pickers and their families in India, for the next two months. The upcoming sale is part of a short-term disaster relief project, with the funds raised going directly towards sustaining a minimum of 2,000 vulnerable families in this community by providing them with essential food and supplies kits.

The foundation has already provided 3000 individuals with such kits and hopes that the art-sale will result in more resources to support the community.  “With most being daily-wage workers, the livelihoods of the waste-picker community have come to a complete standstill under the current lockdown and as a result their families are going hungry.  At the foundation we’ve witnessed the extreme need that they are in.

We’re excited to partner Artzolo.com and we hope that this fundraiser that helps people donate innovatively can maximise our relief efforts in the community,” said Shifrah Jacobs, Trustee, Plastics for Change India Foundation. “In a global crisis like this, it’s essential for all of us to come together those that are in need. We, at Artzolo.com, want to impact multiple levels of society and are working hard to ensure that this sale helps uplift the lives of thousands in the waste-picker community of India as well as support artisans that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Vishal Singhal, Founder, Artzolo.com.  

