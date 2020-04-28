Art freed me from stress of isolation

Sravya Kothalanka By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before the lockdown, I was living in Goa for almost four months. I was living the best life – performing at music festivals, selling my art in markets, made beautiful friends like family – lots of life, light, hugs and kisses.

The last few days had some discussions about the 377 section and a few of our shows were disrupted by the police. Because of the pandemic, my colleagues would get very paranoid because many of them are French, Italian, English, Russian, who came here for work and vacation. I was planning to come back to Hyderabad anyway, and it had nothing to do with corona virus. Coincidentally, I reached home one day before the first experimental Janata Curfew.

In the beginning of the lockdown, I was happy to be back home to my family because I had missed them so much. I would quarantine myself with them anyway, but after two weeks, I started to feel the anxiety and stress of social detachment. What was causing me more panic was my recording plans halting and my other friends using these dark times as the best chance to release new music. It took me two or more panic attacks and friction with my parents twice to get rid of my helplessness and hopelessness.

Eventually I realised that the internet was getting toxic. C’mon, FaceTime photoshooting? Skype workshops? Binge watching all the series online? This is the highest radiation the planet experienced.

One day, I started to feel the guilt and aversion from virtual connection strongly. I decided this is the best time to create and grow. It’s the rebirth of the earth and when I sat to contemplate, I had an artistic breakthrough. So yes, theses days, I paint, write music all day, eat a lot and sleep as much as possible. This isn’t the new normal; this is the darkest time I’ve experienced all my life and I’m only trying better every day to make the best of it.

– Sravya Kothalanka aka Lady SKAvya, Singer and painter (as told to Kakoli Mukherjee)