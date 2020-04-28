STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documenting, not just donating, to understand beneficiaries

“The main motto of beyond 103 is to focus on the underdeveloped areas, but when it comes to the matter of pandemic effect, all the developed, developing and underdeveloped areas are the same.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:07 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is their goal to always go beyond, go that extra mile. Buoyed by the success of their first initiative at a tribal area in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Beyond 103, founded and lead by Hima Bindu Achanta in Loyola Academy, has now decided to take up relief work during the lockdown. “We believe it gives our students exposure towards the society we live. It will help them understand the subject of Development Communication,” she says. 

"I also make it a point to interview and document the conversations of people to understand the psychological behaviour of the recipients and to understand how genuine or needy they are.

In this process, I spoke to the migrant labourers in Balaji Nagar, Alwal and Gandi Maisamma and got to know about their suffering. They earn `500 per day and where they hardly save any penny, which made them realise in one week of the lockdown that, it's going to be very difficult for them to survive in coming days, as they're left with no money and sources. Until and unless people like us donate some food or groceries to them. It's not safe for us to meet them every day That's why we decided to donate groceries which can last for 20 days," team Beyond 103 said.

In this process, I spoke to the migrant labourers in Balaji Nagar, Alwal and Gandi Maisamma and got to know about their suffering. They earn `500 per day and where they hardly save any penny, which made them realise in one week of the lockdown that, it’s going to be very difficult for them to survive in coming days, as they’re left with no money and sources. Until and unless people like us donate some food or groceries to them. It’s not safe for us to meet them every day That’s why we decided to donate groceries which can last for 20 days,” team Beyond 103 said. The students, Hima says, have learnt much in these two weeks than ever before.

