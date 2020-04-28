Get up and dance, fellas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, April 29, is International Dance Day and Lionsgate Play, a streaming service from content company Lionsgate, airing “Groove from Home”, on their social media pages along with an exclusive line up of critically and commercially acclaimed dance movies on LG Play. Besides a contest for the followers to recreate an iconic move from handpicked dance movies and share their groovy videos to win exciting vouchers, the day will celebrate the dance genre with the finest of dance movies - Dirty Dancing, Step Up Series, La La Land on Lionsgate Play’s leading telecom partner apps such as Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV and Airtel Xstream. Lionsgate Play, a streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers, with much of the content available in multiple Indian languages.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia Lionsgate, said, “While we are confined to our homes in these times, dance is a great way to express, work out and release stress, especially in the context of how big music and dance is to us culturally. Dance is an interesting genre and through this initiative, ‘Groove from Home’ we want to create a holistic experience for our TG so that can celebrate the day with the best of collection of dance movies they can binge watch.”

About the Movies Dirty Dancing: Dirty Dancing is a 1987 American romantic drama dance film written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and directed by Emile Ardolino. It stars Jennifer Grey as Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young woman who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a holiday resort. Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

La La Land: La La Land is a 2016 American romantic musical film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. The film received and won multiple awards that year including an Oscar for best actress, six Academy Awards, 7 Golden Globes amongst many others

Step up Series: Step Up is an American dance drama multi-media franchise created by Duane Adler. Original Step Up revolves around Tyler Gage receives the opportunity of a lifetime after vandalizing a performing arts school, gaining him the chance to earn a scholarship and dance with an up-and-coming dancer, Nora Clark (Jenna Dewan).