MLA, GHMC official in verbal duel
Published: 28th April 2020 05:50 AM | Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:07 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and GHMC South Zone Commissioner N Samrat Ashok got into a verbal duel regarding the treatment of residents in a containment zone in Malakpet.In a video, Balala is seen reprimanding the GHMC, claiming that they are not taking care of residents. Balala tells Ashok, “You are intentionally not solving this issue. GHMC is not providing a single facility for them.”