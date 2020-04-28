MLA, GHMC official in verbal duel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and GHMC South Zone Commissioner N Samrat Ashok got into a verbal duel regarding the treatment of residents in a containment zone in Malakpet.In a video, Balala is seen reprimanding the GHMC, claiming that they are not taking care of residents. Balala tells Ashok, “You are intentionally not solving this issue. GHMC is not providing a single facility for them.”