Trees felled for road, denizens vent ire online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the whole world is looking at the lockdown as a buffer time for the earth to heal, the sight of many trees getting chopped for road-laying work sent shockwaves among residents of HUDA Enclave in Jubilee Hills.

Many residents took to social media to claim that the laying of the road violated eco norms as the road passed through a piece of land demarcated for the development of a park. They shared before-and-after pictures of the land parcel, indicating a considerable loss of vegetation. They vented ire at the government for making this move during the lockdown — when residents can’t come out to protest.

The road in question is being laid by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) as a ‘missing link road’ to connect Road number 70 (Prashasan Nagar) To Road number 78 (Narne Road) in Jubilee Hills.

HRDCL could not confirm whether they had permissions to cut down the trees. A senior HRDCL official said, “All necessary statutory permissions were taken before commencing the work. GHMC prescribed the route that could be taken for the same. As the road goes through a park, some vegetation had to be cleared.”Forest officials said that they would look into the matter and take action if need be.