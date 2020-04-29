STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team inspects GHMC control room

The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Tuesday inspected the Covid-19 control room at the GHMC head office on Tank Bund Road

Published: 29th April 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:07 AM

The Inter Ministerial Central Team interacts with migrants taking shelter at Victory Playground in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Tuesday inspected the Covid-19 control room at the GHMC head office on Tank Bund Road. Led by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, it enquired with the officials on how they were addressing citizens’ grievances and reaching out to people in distress. The team, later, held a meeting with GHMC officials. 

It also enquired about the facilities being provided to migrant workers at shelter homes, the distribution of food to the poor and the response to suspected Covid-19 calls. GHMC OSD Anuradha explained to the team in detail about the functioning of the control room, which was working 24x7 and supplying food to the needy using mobile vehicles through the Hare Krishna Foundation and Annapurna Meals.

Meanwhile, the Central team made a call to the field staff and asked them how they were supplying food to those in quarantine and to how many every day. The staff’s reply was tallied with the data provided by the control room and the Central team appreciated GHMC’s efforts. 

Emergency services
Further, the Control Room helpline — 21111111 — has seven lines, the OSD said, and that every call received was registered. Also, 32 ambulances were kept ready at zonal offices. The calls on suspected Covid-19 cases were referred to zonal and circle offices for follow-up. Further, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar showed the team the Command and Control Room and how the online monitoring system worked. 

In the evening, the team visited King Koti Hospital and Victory Playground where they asked the migrants taking shelter about food, health checkup and other facilities. They said the food served was good and the checkups were regular. There was also a TV set up for them, they said.

Taking stock of the situation
The Inter Ministerial Central Team enquired with the Control Room officials on how they were addressing citizens’ grievances and reaching out to people in distress. It also visited King Koti Hospital and Victory Playground where they asked the migrants taking shelter about food, health checkup and other facilities.  
 

