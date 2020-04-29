STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops stop techie from feeding  poor in lockdown

Police prohibited a 37-year-old software engineer from feeding the poor during the lockdown, as the new rules require him to get a pass to distribute food. 

Published: 29th April 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Police prohibited a 37-year-old software engineer from feeding the poor during the lockdown, as the new rules require him to get a pass to distribute food. Vinay Toorpaty, a resident of Bowenpally who was distributing food to over 1,700 people, said he was stopped by the police in view of social distancing norms.

He sought permission from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and city police on Twitter, but in vain. “I serve people by distributing food, along with volunteers, during the lockdown... Every day, I distribute food to 250-350 people in Secunderabad and Hyderabad by following social distancing. We helped at least 1,700 people in nine days,” Vinay posted on Twitter. 

According to the new rules, a pass is required for transporting essentials and distributing food to the poor. The Hyderabad Police asked Vinay to approach the Bowenpally Admin Sub-Inspector. But, he too refused to give him permission saying that he had no right to issue NoCs and passes for food distribution. Vinay again tweeted to the Hyderabad Police, who asked him to apply for the pass online. “I applied for an e-pass. But, the police rejected my application,” said Vinay, who used to spend from his own pocket, and cook rice, curries and sambar for the poor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Police software engineer lockdown
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp