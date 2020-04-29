Cops stop techie from feeding  poor in lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police prohibited a 37-year-old software engineer from feeding the poor during the lockdown, as the new rules require him to get a pass to distribute food. Vinay Toorpaty, a resident of Bowenpally who was distributing food to over 1,700 people, said he was stopped by the police in view of social distancing norms.

He sought permission from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and city police on Twitter, but in vain. “I serve people by distributing food, along with volunteers, during the lockdown... Every day, I distribute food to 250-350 people in Secunderabad and Hyderabad by following social distancing. We helped at least 1,700 people in nine days,” Vinay posted on Twitter.

According to the new rules, a pass is required for transporting essentials and distributing food to the poor. The Hyderabad Police asked Vinay to approach the Bowenpally Admin Sub-Inspector. But, he too refused to give him permission saying that he had no right to issue NoCs and passes for food distribution. Vinay again tweeted to the Hyderabad Police, who asked him to apply for the pass online. “I applied for an e-pass. But, the police rejected my application,” said Vinay, who used to spend from his own pocket, and cook rice, curries and sambar for the poor.