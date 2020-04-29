Covid-hit toddler recovers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the 100 infants and children who are being treated at the Gandhi Hospital for Covid-19, the doctors saved the life of a 2-year-old toddler, who had only a 50 per cent chance of survival when she was admitted in the hospital.

With a critical case of benign cancer and Intussusception, she was simultaneously treated for both. The child has fully recovered. She underwent post-operative treatment at Niloufer Hospital and has been discharged too.

Speaking to Express on Tuesday, a doctor from Gandhi Hospital, who treated the toddler, said, “She was suspected to have cancer. However, it was tested to be benign in nature. She was brought to Niloufer Hospital, where she was tested for Covid-19 too. Once she tested positive, she was immediately shifted to the Gandhi Hospital, where she was treated for both the diseases.”