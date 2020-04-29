Cyberabad police help woman after SOS tweet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police responded to an SOS message posted by a woman, Anisha Kalyan, on Twitter where she said that her family had decided to commit suicide. The woman said that her family did not have money to even buy even milk for their child.

Anisha said her middle-class family was going through a tough time due to the lockdown. She wrote that her husband was suffering from diabetes and piles and she had no money to buy milk for her son. She also mentioned that no one had come forward to help them. Anisha resides in Gandimaisamma, Dundigal.

Dundigal police counselled her over the phone.

“We arranged groceries for a week and gave Anisha some money. We are looking for a donor who can take care of the family,” said Inspector, Dundigal, A Venkatesham. Anisha used to work for a private firm.

Cops help pregnant woman The Dundigal police rushed a 20-year-old pregnant woman to hospital, where she gave birth to a girl. B Akhila, whose husband is in Dubai, developed labour pains. Her cousin tried to call an ambulance, but was told to approach the police, who reached their house in less than 10 minutes.