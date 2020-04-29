Koheda market set to open in 3 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Tuesday that the Koheda market on the city outskirts would be inaugurated in three days’ time. The Minister inspected ongoing works at the Koheda market on Monday along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs D Sudheer Reddy and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.

Stating that the Gaddiannaram market was insufficient to cater to the needs of farmers and consumers, the Minister said the government had taken the decision to start an agriculture market at Koheda. A large number of mangoes were expected to hit the Koheda market shortly. About 600 trucks of mangoes were to reach the Koheda market on Monday, the Minister said.

Three sheds spread over 1.26 lakh square feet were being constructed at an estimated cost of `65 lakh at Koheda market, he Minister said. Lighting facility will be provided from ORR to the market immediately. A canteen for farmers, agents and other staff too would be opened at the new market. The Minister said that mangoes had been cultivated in 4 lakh acres in the State. Mangoes produced in Jagtial would be exported to Mumbai. The remaining produce from across the State will arrive at Koheda market.

TPCC task force visits market

Meanwhile, TPCC Covid-19 task force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy and member M Kodanda Reddy said the purpose of shifting the market in the wake of the pandemic lost its purpose as there were large crowds and no scope for social distancing.

They said the market was functioning at Gaddiannaram for the last 34 years and requested Niranjan Reddy to speed up the work. The problems being faced by sweet lime farmers because of the lack of arrangements was also brought to his notice.