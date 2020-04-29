Looking  through the Covid lens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The post-Covid world will take a long time before it can conduct business as usual. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in a recent address said that the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months. Masks and face covers will be part of life and the country needs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against the pandemic, he added. Express talked to experts from different fields about the impact of the virus on different professions:

“If dentists follow the safety protocols that have been followed in our profession always, we will tide over this crisis too. Right now, emergency cases can be attended to by wearing protective gear. Also, a vaccine is in the pipeline, and the crisis will eventually be over. In the past few years the IDA has issued advisories and conducted training programs , workshops on a regular basis in various platforms to keep the dental professionals abreast of various epidemics like AIDS , H1N1 , SARS , Ebola , Nipah virus outbreaks and the profession has sailed through such difficult and unknown times. There has been fear-mongering by various information outlets regarding this crisis, and it should stop.”

Dr A Srikanth, secretary, Indian Dental Association (Deccan branch)

From the day COVID-19 entered the country, the first and worst-affected industry has been the food and beverages industry. It is struggling, and no analysts or consultants are able to calculate the impact after the lockdown. In our pub, we are planning to take a few measures to maintain hygiene and safety. We will make sure every staffer wears masks and gloves, and washes their hands every 30 minutes, wear clean uniforms and are well-groomed. They will maintain a distance of a metre among themselves on the floor, clean high-touch points every day like tables, interior glasses etc. The entire property too will be sanitised every day, and customers will be screened at the entrance to ensure measures are taken.

Teja Chekuri, managing director, Prost Brewpub

“Even after the lockdown ends, people will still be wary of going to beauty parlours and spas as these places require close contact with the service providers, and it is difficult to determine if anyone has the virus. Due to this, there has been a shift in content creation and consumer behaviour in these industries. Earlier, social media influencers would mostly promote brands and products, and it does not make much sense now as people cannot buy them. It is easy to give yourself a pedicure at home. More tutorials are being created on how to use products from kitchen. People used to visit parlours and spas to be pampered, but since they do not have the option now, they are doing it themselves.

Meenakshi Pamnani, beauty blogger

“In the face of this crisis, the fashion industry is coming together to help those who depended on it for their livelihood. Dastkar, an NGO, has created a fund for craftspeople. Right now, it is difficult to say how things will turn out, but experts estimate that it will take at least an year and half before things return to any sign of normality. After the lockdown, workshops that make clothes might follow some physical distancing methods. However, in order to do that, we might need to restructure the entire workplace. The workstations and toilets have to be rearranged. We have to wait and watch if all workshops can do that, as we still do not know how long the lockdowns will go on.”

Nishat Fatima, photographer and former editor, Harper’s Bazaar