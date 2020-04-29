STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No home isolation for Coronavirus patients

Very mild pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her home for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.

With the help of the police, the patient who was discharged was brought back to the hospital though he offered some resistance.

(Representational Image| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All Covid-positive patients in Telangana will be treated in designated hospitals, despite the Union Ministry’s latest guidelines for eligibility of keeping mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients under home isolation.

On April 27, the Union Ministry released a list of guidelines that read, “As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase, patients should be clinically assigned as very mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to (1) Covid Care Centre, (ii) Dedicated Covid Health Centre or (iii) Dedicated Covid Hospital respectively.

Very mild pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her home for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.” But, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said this option will not be provided in Telangana, all Covid-affected people will be kept and treated in Covid-designated hospitals until they test negative twice post treatment. 

Most Covid victims had co-morbidities
Most of the patients who died of Covid-19, i.e 17 of the total 25 dead, had hypertension and/or diabetes. The other too had other forms of acute co-morbidity such as cancer, cerebral palsy, infant mortality and SARS. Close to 50 per cent of the people who died are over the age of 60. 
 

