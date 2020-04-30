2 die after consuming spirit-like substance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men died after consuming some unknown chemical substance as an alternative for liquor on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. The deceased, SK Baba (35) and MD Riyaz (22), were residents of Bhongir town and ran a petty businesses. According to police, they were addicted to alcohol.

On Tuesday, they bought a drum, which was used for transporting chemical, at a lower price for domestic use. They found a small quantity of a chemical substance in it, which smelled like spirit. Assuming it to be alcohol, they consumed it.

A few minutes later, they complained of acute stomachache and were admitted to a local hospital. Later, as their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Osmania General Hospital. They did not tell the doctors what they had actually consumed, sources said. By the time they revealed it, their condition worsened and it was too late.

Decomposed body of man found in city

A highly decomposed body of a man, in his 40s, was found near a crematorium at Mailardevpally on Wednesday. Locals alerted the Mailardevpally police after a foul smell filled the area. While the police are yet to ascertain his identity, inquiries suggested that he died three days ago. Police couldn’t confirm if he was killed or died of natural causes. A case was filed. Meanwhile, the police solved a recent murder by arresting a 30-year-old man, Shankar. He allegedly killed his friend Ajhit as he was close with a woman