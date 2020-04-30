STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 migrant families get WDCW aid

The WDCW Department officials of Rangareddy district took note of the matter and enumerated all the children and pregnant/lactating mothers in the area.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:58 AM

Stranded migrant workers sleep under a flyover next to the railway tracks.

For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Express highlighted the plight of migrant workers housed in two labour camps at Alkapoor Township, the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Department came forward to help 60 families in the area. Reportedly, these labour camps were not given adequate supply of essential commodities by their employer, which forced many of them to leave for Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The WDCW Department officials of Rangareddy district took note of the matter and enumerated all the children and pregnant/lactating mothers in the area. They were supplied balamrutham, along with eggs, fruits, dal, rice and oil. “We have supplied essential items to migrants residing in Alkapoor and Raghavendra colonies in Serlingampally,” said Mothi, District Welfare Officer, Rangareddy. 

