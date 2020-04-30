STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An Eye on Art

City-based artist Rashida Kalangi puts some of her artworks for sale  to support The Good Talk Factory in its work for Covid-19 through personal stories and medium of art

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the movement in the whole world stands paralysed given the uncertainty of Covid-19 lockdown and the victims this ghastly pandemic has claimed, several people from different fields of work have come forward to add to the aids. City-based artist Rashida Kalangi puts some of her artworks for sale to push the proceeds towards helping those, who are affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Says the abstract and landscape artist, “Some of my select paintings from old collections are put on sale.

The funds from the sale will be directed to the website of ‘The Good Talk Factory’, a platform which uses public speaking to address mental health issues through recitation of personal stories and medium of art.” She launched this sale through Instagram live a few days ago. Right now she is the only artist involved in this. One of her artworks has been sold and the sale is open till the first week of May.

“We might extend the duration of the sale, but not for long. We want to use the funds for arranging PPEs for slum dwellers and also for sponsoring education for daily-wage labourers as they are the ones going through acute economic crunch. After the lockdown opens, these kids might drop out from their basti schools so to prevent the same we are taking this step,” says the Trimulgherry-based painter.

Her works for the sale are from two different genres and three different collections. One is a landscape and is called ‘The City of Joy at Dusk’ which got sold off. Two more are titled ‘Rippling Dancers’ and ‘In Focus’ from her gold collection of paintings that have a shimmery texture hence the name of the collection. Adds the artist in her thirties, “These are paintings which celebrate joy. The dance painting is about a group of dancers done in abstract.” Another one titled ‘Not Alone’ and ‘Intuition’ focus on human eye. The ‘Not Alone’ is a collection of human eyes shedding tears to show that no matter what you are going through you are not alone which is quite pertinent to the troubled times this world is facing.

Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress.com  @Sfreen

