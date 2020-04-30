For one and all

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 100 singers from ISRA will come together in One Nation One Voice - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of ‘PM Cares’. ‘One Nation One Voice’ is an acapella rendition by 100 artists in 14 languages and is the largest anthem platform ever.,Commenting on the initiative legendary singer Asha Bhosle stated “Singers are artists who have always expressed numerous feelings of the masses in several musical ways.

Thus, on this occasion when all of us are fighting against Corona as One Nation ably led by the prime minister Narendra Modi, we 100 Singers of the country under ISRA decided express our love for the nation and dedicate this song as ‘One Voice’.” She further added, “The anthem will be dedicated to the nation by Lata Mangeshkar on behalf of ISRA on May 3.” A large galaxy of artistes has come together the cause. Singing in 14 different languages are celebrated singers Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, SP Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi and 80 more artistes.

Thanking the singers for their contribution Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA said: “‘One Nation One Voice’ in aid of PM Cares is a dedication from ISRA where 100 artists pay tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the Corona Virus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown.” The song will be released across over 100 platforms on May 3 -these include TV, radio, social media, apps, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT. It is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon.

Speaking of the inspiration for the anthem, the multi-talented Sonu Nigam said “This is a collective tribute to the mammoth struggle and effort our Government and the entire medical and health workers are putting together in these times of global crisis. 100 singers coming together from different corners of India, is an show of solidarity and love.”