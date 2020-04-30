Help pours in for Odisha migrant who gave birth in van

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 25-year-old migrant worker from Odisha made headlines when she gave birth to an underweight baby boy in a school van parked along a road in Hyderabad, civil society groups donated Rs 5,000 to her family. Nabi Nihal, along with her two-year-old child and husband, reached the MGBS bus station on April 13 from Mahbubnagar to catch a bus back home.

But, with the lockdown extended, they were forced to take shelter in a school van, which was donated by a Samaritan. Nihal ended up giving birth to a 900 gm baby boy in the van. “We were moved by her plight and decided to help her financially as the child is critical,” Rajesh V, a volunteer who was coordinating the relief work with the Cyberabad Police and a team of IT professionals, said. Since the baby was underweight, doctors at Niloufer Hospital said he would have to be kept under observation for at least a fortnight and the medicines would cost about `15,000.

“We will inform the GHMC officials to arrange for better shelter for the migrant family and also help them with more funds when required so that they can meet their expenses,” Sai Teja, who coordinated the donation efforts, said. The Women Development and Child Welfare Department stepped in to link the family with the GHMC shelter home where they would get proper meals.

