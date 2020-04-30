STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops told not to use lathis

Citing incidents that took place at different places in Golconda and Mirchowk police limits, Kumar felt assaulting people has brought a bad name to the city police.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:27 AM

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspecting police patrol vehicles at Nizam College ground

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspecting police patrol vehicles at Nizam College ground (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the instruction of State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar instructed police officers on Wednesday to not use lathis against lockdown-violating civilians, especially in the South Zone, as it was the month of Ramzan. 

Citing incidents that took place at different places in Golconda and Mirchowk police limits, Kumar felt assaulting people has brought a bad name to the city police. In both cases, police have used lathis to hit civilians. The PC said such unprofessional conduct of two police officers spoils the hard work of more than 10,000 police officers who are working round the clock during the lockdown period.

“It appears the inspectors and ACPs are not guiding officers before the shift begins. The DCP must visit such police stations every day and brief the men in connection with dealing with civilian during the lockdown. This is the holy month of Ramzan. People are fasting. You all must show restraint and earn the goodwill of the community,” said Kumar. He also directed them  to seek legal recourse while dealing with lockdown violations. Officers can register a case but should not use lathis, he added.

