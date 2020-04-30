STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love during lockdown time

It remains uncertain when the lockdown will be over, but that doesn’t stop those who are single to explore more dating options online especially through apps.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It remains uncertain when the lockdown will be over, but that doesn’t stop those who are single to explore more dating options online especially through apps. That’s how the popular dating app Tinder has made its Passport feature free from the month of April to make connections across different cities around the world. In the top 15 pairings, the app has listed Hyderabad with Bengaluru.

Delhi-Bombay is the numero uno pair Passporting to each other Tinder opened up its paid feature Passport for all members; the majority of members are using the feature to Passport between Indian cities. The feature was made free for all Tinder members. Tinder Passport lets users connect with matches all over the world, no matter how far away they are.

Because while everybody is maintaining social distancing, one can still connect with people virtually. By looking at data from March to April, we learned which cities and countries members are virtually travelling to, and which cities are frequently interacting with each other. The majority of the users are using the feature to change location within the country, with Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi as the top two cities Passporting. Psychologist Sonali Gupta says: “One of the reasons could be that while there is a global pandemic world over, what’s different is how countries are dealing with it.

When people reach out to others in Indian cities, they could possibly feel that their context and personal reality would be better understood by fellow Indians. This could be a reflection of realistic expectations - as international travel is unlikely and they stand a greater chance of meeting someone who is based within the country.”

TAGS
lockdown dating dating app Tinder
Coronavirus
