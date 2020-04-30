STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchu Lakshmi, Kishan Reddy discuss lockdown

The minister said that had Nizamuddin meet not taken place, India would have been in a comfortable position of restricting the spread of the infection.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:47 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Film actor, producer, and television presenter Manchu Lakshmi had a tete-e-tete on Wednesday, with the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Instagram about the situation in the country due to Covid-19, and the way forward for India after the lockdown.

Welcoming Kishan Reddy, she wondered: “How could India, which has 16 per cent of total population of the world, have only 0.3 percent deaths due to the Covid-19, while the US, whose population is four per cent, has about 24 per cent deaths.” She asked how the Indian government had succeeded in confining 1.3 billion Indians to sit at home.

Kishan Reddy said: “The people in villages stayed indoors complying with lockdown rules saying: “Go Corona go while in town and cities, some people roamed around. But our PM Narendra Modi with his decision to go in for lockdown has succeeded in arresting the spread.” The minister said that had Nizamuddin meet not taken place, India would have been in a comfortable position of restricting the spread of the infection.

He stated that “all states including AP and Telangana, except West Bengal, rose above political considerations and lent their shoulders to the effort to contain the spread.” He was thankful to people from all walks of life, the staff of various departments including those of paramedical wings who have worked hard in dealing with the crisis.

