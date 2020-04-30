May you save big

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Here comes May, the hottest and longest month of the year and perhaps the most torturous one too of 2020. With companies extending lockdowns, some announcing pay cuts, some other smaller firms warning employees of delayed payments and so on, the upcoming month is going to play a crucial role in setting the financial tone for the year ahead. Just two months ago, even a basic birthday party typically meant a new outfit from a mall (`4,000), a phone upgrade (`20,00), a fancy party in a pub

(` 8,000) taking the expenditure to a good `30,000, perhaps half of what a middleclass youngster earns in the city. But thanks to the Covid-19 situation, this has been changed.

But the expenses of streaming subscriptions, data packs, video games etc are still on. Is there a way to curtail even the basic expenses and be able to glide into the third financial quarter in July unscathed?

Kamana Gautam, a Hyderabad-based influencer, who is also a sustainability expert as someone who uses the ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ credo in her life, says, “Life is eventually about roti, kapda and makan, as we have realised during the lockdown. We saved on travel, local commutes, eating out, partying, movie outings, shopping, parlour trips etc.

The norm used to be about more and more consumerism. Happiness meant just buying more and more things. More the expensive, more the happiness. But thankfully, Covid-19 has showed us what happiness is all about. Fresh home made simple food, spending time together, lots of sleep and sunshine,” he says. Kamana has some tips on how to save money straightway, starting with a homemade sanitiser. “A 50 ml bottle of sanitiser that comes for a `95 can be made at home for `20. All that you need to do is save the orange rinds (or of any citrus fruit), add jaggery and water and let it ferment for a month.

Considering sanitisers have become as important as moisturising creams, it is better to start making at home so that you save `500 on these,” she advises. A much-followed sustainability practitioner, Kamana also suggests menstruating women to shift to using menstrual cups. “The menstrual cup costs `700 to `1,000. A pack of sanitary napkins cost `200 a month. Be smart and use what is good for your pocket and the environment,” she recommends. The other things that Kamana does are to reduce the water bill by reusing the discarded RO water to her plants.

She also saves on dishwash bars as she gets free cow dung ash once a year when they burn cow dung cakes during festivals like Sankranthi or Lohri. For more such tips, follow her on @mycocktail_life in Instagram. Change your spending habits, says Prithvi Potta of Wert Advisory Services, a wealth management and financial planning in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. “Millennials spend major chunk of their income on lifestyle expenditure. According to a survey by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, over three-quarters of millennials want to have the same clothes, cars, and technological gadgets as their friends and that around half of them have to use a credit card to pay for basic daily necessities such as food and utilities. I don’t think the scenario is any different for a youngster between the age of 22 to 34 years in a city like Hyderabad or Mumbai. Hence, we must control these expenses to 25 per cent of our take home income.”

Prithvi potta advises:

Avoid splurging

Reduce eating out and start cooking healthy

Restrict Rolling credit: Don’t use one credit card to pay another credit card bill and use this same to pay next month’s bill. Restrict the credit card spends to less than 50 per cent of monthly income and pay credit card bills on time

Pay off unsecured loans with high rate of interest as soon as possible and use moratorium benefit for low interest loans only

Set up an emergency fund which should be enough to take care of three months of your expenses

Cancel expensive streaming subscriptions and watch the fare on free apps

In fact, read books you have already bought and avoid subscriptions to Netflix etc

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi


