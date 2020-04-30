STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six-day week for universities likely

The UGC suggested to commence the academic year for fresh students from September 1 after completing the admission process in August.

Published: 30th April 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released guidelines for universities on the new academic calender and exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The UGC suggested to commence the academic year for fresh students from September 1 after completing the admission process in August.

For existing students, it recommended that classes start from August 1 after holding pending exams in July. They were advised to have a six-day week and 15-day summer break in June. The regulatory body advised that students of the current academic year be promoted to the next semester/year and they can give examinations for subjects remaining from previous semester in the new semester.

It suggested that the examination pattern be simplified by including multiple choice questions, open book exams or assignment-based evaluation. It also advised decreasing exam time to two hours from three. The UGC stressed that social distancing has to be maintained. It said universities may hold exams after making a comprehensive assessment of students’ level of preparedness, residential status and the Covid-19 situation in different regions/States. 

The universities were suggested to consider assigning review-based or secondary data-based projects and dissertations instead of lab experiments or field/survey-based assignments to these students. In case of research scholars, universities were advised to conduct Ph.D. and M. Phil. viva-voice through video conferencing.  

University Grants Commission Covid-19
Coronavirus
