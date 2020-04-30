STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSCHE in a huddle to save academic year

According to officials of TSCHE, regardless of the pandemic, the academic year for higher education students would begin, even if there was a delay of a few months. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State government was likely to extend the Covid-19 lockdown, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was planning alternative measures to save the 2020-21 academic year.

According to officials of TSCHE, regardless of the pandemic, the academic year for higher education students would begin, even if there was a delay of a few months. “If the lockdown is extended further or if it is only partially lifted, we may have to cut down on weekends and holidays to compensate for the days lost,” TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said.

“In the worst-case scenario, we will have to club two semesters into one whole semester for the year. We will do it if needed to save the academic year,” he added. A fortnight after the lockdown is lifted and if the situation is favourable, TSCHE would be able to conduct the pending Common Entrance Tests (CET), including the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). 

