Writing the lockdown tales

Gautham S By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are experiencing heavy traffic ever since the lockdown was declared. Though many aspiring filmmakers and artistes are using this time to watch movies and TV shows’, Vishnu Udayan, an award-winning short-film director, thought of using this time to create a web series based on lockdown. After roping in his friend Kiran Ashokan to the project, the duo released a Malayalam web series titled Corona Kaalathe Jeevitha Kazchakal, which depicts stories of everyday life. That one can choose subtitles in regional languages while watching it on these platforms makes it appealing to a wider range of audiences.

“The first few days of the lockdown were spent watching movies. But I got bored and began wondering what I can do to keep myself engaged. I was on a video call with my friends and I found out that one friend had his wedding postponed due to this. Another is stuck in London. This gave me an idea to bring to light such stories from lockdown times,” says Vishnu. The first episode premiered on April 4. Vishnu’s previous production Waft won many awards.

Kiran, who is Vishnu’s schoolmate, has worked as an assistant director in three movies and is an aspiring actor. “Vishnu called me and asked to start writing the script. He encouraged me to act too. It narrates lockdown experiences of my friends and relatives,” says Kiran. Seventeen episodes have been broadcast so far and the series has garnered great response on social media for its simple narrative. It deals with awareness on serious issues like fake news, mixing humour and messages into them. “Our main motive was to give a chance to aspiring actors.

So when the lockdown period is over, they have material to get started,” he said. Around 15 artistes have been featured on the series so far, including those from Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. Vishnu has also tried his hands on editing. “I send the script to artists over WhatsApp. They shoot it and share the footage. More than the video quality, the challenge is to bring in the best audio output.

Phones record audio in different qualities, and there is a risk of noise peeping in. Since, there’s no option for dubbing I’ve to clean up the audio,” adds Vishnu. Though shot at distinctive locations, some of the combinations have worked out well, and now the team gets audience requests to be a part of the series. “It’s really a novel experience. Seeing the response of people it induces a confidence that I could write,” says Kiran. Artistes from 18 to 60 years have been part of the series. The makers are planning to bring out three more episodes.