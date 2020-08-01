A roasted blend of instant coffee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After tasting success with Araku Aroma brand of coffee, its makers Krish Food and Fun (India) Private Limited, on Thursday launched an instant coffee under the brand Arakuccino. A blend from the Eastern ghats, the Arabica coffee beans required are produced by local farmers and they are roasted to get the best flavour. Arakuccino will have Arabica and chicory in 90-10 proportion and will be in tin packs of 50 gram and 100 gram. This organic coffee will be available online on select e-commerce portals and also at the company’s portal arakuaroma.com.

Once the Covid pandemic ends, the instant coffee will also be made available in retail stores, said S Krishna Chaitanya, founder and CEO, Krish Food and Fun. “Arakuccino will appeal to coffee lovers. Only beans from Araku Valley are used for this. Arakuccino will be a crown for the Araku valley range of coffees. This is an organic produce and its journey from farm to cup is traceable. The beans are procured by Araku Aroma following a strict quality check process,” said the official of the Hyderabad-headquartered company.

The new instant coffee will be made at the company’s Bengaluru manufacturing unit. The 50-gram tin will be priced Rs 90 and the 100-gram tin will be available for Rs 170. The company has a patent in 360° traditional roasting methods,” he said. The contents can be used within two years of manufacturing. Currently, the manufacturing capacity is 30 tons per month and this will increase shortly with demand. “We use coffee beans that are grown by tribals. The cultivation is 100percent chemical-free and organic,” said Chaitanya.