STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A roasted blend of instant coffee

A blend from the Eastern ghats, the Arabica coffee beans required are produced by local farmers and they are roasted to get the best flavour.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

coffee

coffee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After tasting success with Araku Aroma brand of coffee, its makers Krish Food and Fun (India) Private Limited, on Thursday launched an instant coffee under the brand Arakuccino. A blend from the Eastern ghats, the Arabica coffee beans required are produced by local farmers and they are roasted to get the best flavour. Arakuccino will have Arabica and chicory in 90-10 proportion and will be in tin packs of 50 gram and 100 gram. This organic coffee will be available online on select e-commerce portals and also at the company’s portal arakuaroma.com.

Once the Covid pandemic ends, the instant coffee will also be made available in retail stores, said S Krishna Chaitanya, founder and CEO, Krish Food and Fun. “Arakuccino will appeal to coffee lovers. Only beans from Araku Valley are used for this. Arakuccino will be a crown for the Araku valley range of coffees. This is an organic produce and its journey from farm to cup is traceable. The beans are procured by Araku Aroma following a strict quality check process,” said the official of the Hyderabad-headquartered company.

The new instant coffee will be made at the company’s Bengaluru manufacturing unit. The 50-gram tin will be priced Rs  90 and the 100-gram tin will be available for Rs  170. The company has a patent in 360° traditional roasting methods,” he said. The contents can be used within two years of manufacturing. Currently, the manufacturing capacity is 30 tons per month and this will increase shortly with demand. “We use coffee beans that are grown by tribals. The cultivation is 100percent chemical-free and organic,” said Chaitanya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coffee
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp